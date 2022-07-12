Noodle Joint's Virus Suit Halted Until Wash. Justices' Ruling

By Riley Murdock (July 12, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge agreed to pause a Seattle noodle restaurant's bid for COVID-19 business interruption coverage from First Mercury Insurance Co., finding the suit hinges on the same policy language as a case the Washington Supreme Court is considering. While the district court has previously ruled that COVID-related business losses aren't a "direct physical loss of or damage to property" required to trigger coverage, it did so before the Washington Supreme Court agreed to review a similar case brought by Reckless Enterprises, U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein said in an order Friday. Now, the court will not need to...

