Link Group Declines Revised $1.6B Bid From Dye & Durham

By McCord Pagan (July 11, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Australian financial services company Link Administration Holdings Ltd., known as Link Group, said Monday that it would not recommend a revised takeover offer from legal and business workflow software company Dye & Durham Ltd. valuing it at AU$2.4 billion (about $1.6 billion). The latest development comes just days after Canada's Dye & Durham made a revised offer for the company, which could have seen Link Group be purchased for a base price of AU$4.57 per share, up from AU$4.30 per share but still a noticeable drop from the original AU$5.50 price. The downward adjusted bid followed concerns by Australian regulators over...

