Attys Seek $8.3M Fee Award After $25M Class Action Deal

By Emily Enfinger (July 11, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing a class of life insurance policyholders are seeking $8.3 million in attorney fees after securing a $25 million settlement with Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance that resolved claims that policyholders were subject to unlawful cost of insurance increases. The class counsel is asking to be awarded a fee of more than $8.3 million, which equals 18.6% of the gross settlement, according to a motion and supporting memorandum filed in Virginia federal court Friday. The class counsel also requested to be reimbursed nearly $801,000 in litigation expenses and for a case contribution award of $25,000 for each class representative....

