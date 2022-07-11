BakerHostetler Adds DLA Piper Cyber Specialist In Del., Philly

By Rose Krebs (July 11, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler LLP has added an ex-DLA Piper attorney and former U.S. Department of Justice cyber specialist as a partner to its digital assets and data management group to be based in the firm's Philadelphia and Delaware offices. Edward J. McAndrew will share time between the two offices and focus his practice on helping clients navigate critical legal, cybersecurity and data privacy issues, the firm said in an announcement Monday. He will also serve on the firm's digital risk class action and litigation and digital risk advisory and cybersecurity teams, BakerHostetler said. McAndrew told Law360 Monday that he started at the firm...

