Pa. Court Halts State's Carbon Limits On Power Plants

By Matthew Santoni (July 11, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's plan to make power companies buy allowances for carbon emissions is on hold, after a Commonwealth Court judge granted a preliminary injunction requested by four Republican state senators against the Keystone State's entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Judge Michael H. Wojcik said State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, Majority Leader Kim Ward, Environmental Resources and Energy Committee Chair Gene Yaw and Appropriations Committee Chair Pat Browne had done enough to establish that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's work to bring the state into the RGGI carbon cap-and-trade program might intrude on the legislators' exclusive territory of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS