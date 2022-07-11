Split Fed. Circ. Upholds PTAB Rulings In LG Patent Fight

By Britain Eakin (July 11, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel on Monday affirmed a pair of Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that LG Electronics Inc. had not shown two claims in an ImmerVision Inc. patent on capturing and displaying panoramic images that the Canadian company accused LG of infringing were invalid. A three-judge panel held in a precedential opinion that there was no reason to doubt the board's conclusion. The panel had to consider whether skilled artisans would have realized that a key disclosure in an earlier U.S. prior art patent covering a super wide angle lens system called Tada was "an obvious error" that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS