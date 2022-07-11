Renewable Energy Biz To Uplist As Part Of $35M Offering

By McCord Pagan (July 11, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Renewable energy business Clean Energy Technologies Inc. is planning to uplist on the Nasdaq in an offering that's estimated to raise up to $35 million and is guided by The Newman Law Firm and underwriters' counsel Bevilacqua PLLC. California-based CETY, which already traded on the OTCQB markets, said in a preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to sell an undisclosed number of shares, while current investors are expected to sell about 55 million shares. Research firm Renaissance Capital LLC said the offering could raise up to $35 million. "Our mission is to be a leader...

