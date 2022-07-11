Dechert Hires Ex-SEC Investment Management Counsel

By Sarah Jarvis (July 11, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP announced Monday that it has hired a former deputy chief counsel with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's investment management division to work as a partner in the firm's financial services group in its Washington, D.C., office. David Bartels oversaw policy and advised leadership in the SEC's investment management division on various legal and policy matters related to investment advisers and investment companies, Dechert said in its announcement. He started his new position on Monday, after nearly 12 years with the SEC. Bartels told Law360 on Monday that he was drawn to Dechert for its reputation in thought leadership...

