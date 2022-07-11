Dentons Adds Ex-Eckert Seamans Hospitality Vice Chair

By Emily Lever (July 11, 2022, 1:18 PM EDT) -- Dentons has hired a former hospitality practice group leader who specializes in corporate and real estate transactions from Eckert & Seaman LLP, the firm announced Monday. Chris Bennett, who was also a longtime general counsel of a large hotel management company, will join Dentons' Washington office as a partner. He is expected to advise hotels on corporate and real estate transactions and business operations, fitting in to Dentons' transactions-focused hotels and leisure practice. "Chris' transactional experience and in-depth knowledge of the hospitality industry makes him a valuable addition to our team," Rick Ross, who chairs Dentons' global hotels and leisure practice...

