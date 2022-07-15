FMLA May Still Cover Abortion-Related Leave In All 50 States

By Eric Meyer (July 15, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Within days after the U.S. Supreme Court's draft decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization[1] leaked online in May, employers in states poised to outlaw abortion flooded the telephone lines and email inboxes of their outside counsel seeking help. Many wanted bespoke advice on messaging to employees, managing their reactions, and the viability of company-specific employee benefits offerings and workplace policies for when the court would inevitably restore power to individual states to regulate abortion. Employers also sought advice on more macro issues under federal law. For example, how would the court's decision affect the Family and Medical Leave Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS