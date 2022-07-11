RE Fund Manager Niam Sells $211M Helsinki Shopping Center

By Faith Williams (July 11, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Real estate fund manager Niam announced Monday it has sold the Kaari Shopping Center in Helsinki to pension provider Keva for €207 million ($210.8 million) after owning the property for seven years. The Kaari is a 123.5-acre building and the sixth-largest shopping center in the area, home to the Prisma grocery shop, the largest grocery store in sales in Finland, according to the press release. The facility was built in 2009 and renovated in 2013. "During our seven years of ownership, we have successfully managed this retail portfolio. Kaari Shopping Center has been able to increase its turnover every year since...

