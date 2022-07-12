Health Co. Says No Confusion Over CBD Co.'s Trademark

By Jonathan Capriel (July 12, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A California-based health services website is suing a similarly named company that produces skin care treatments that include CBD products, asking a federal judge to rule that the likeness in their names is not an infringement on the skin care seller's trademark. WellTheory Technologies Inc. said there really is no chance that its wellness and "lifestyle coaching" service for people with autoimmune disorders would be confused with the Well Theory LLC, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company that sells a variety of balms, creams and lotions with and without Delta-8 THC, a chemical compound extracted from hemp. On Friday, WellTheory preemptively asked...

