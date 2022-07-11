6th Circ. Punts Agent's Suit Against NFL Union To Lower Court

By Eric Heisig (July 11, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Harassment claims brought against the NFL players' union by an agent charged and later acquitted in a plan to defraud athletes are not barred by federal labor laws and can proceed, the Sixth Circuit said Monday. The panel, in remanding most of Vincent Porter's lawsuit, said he can pursue several claims against the NFL Players Association, which has the exclusive ability to represent players in negotiations and also governs agents' conduct. While the lower court judge said the National Labor Relations Act and the Labor Management Relations Act preempted the five claims, the appellate panel ruled that three of the claims...

