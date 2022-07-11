Mass. Justices OK Early Voting Law, Rejecting GOP Suit

By Brian Dowling (July 11, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts's high court on Monday said the state can move forward with its expansion of mail-in and early voting, ruling against a state Republican Party challenge to the voting law. In a brief order, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled in favor of Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin and declared that Republican candidates and party officials' "wide-ranging and novel constitutional challenges" were insufficient to block the law. The court said an opinion in the case would issue "in due course." The suit — brought by Republican Party Chair James Lyons, Secretary of State candidate Rayla Campbell, party committee member Evelyn Curley,...

