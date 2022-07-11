ACLU Of Delaware Names New Legal Director

By Rose Krebs (July 11, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Dwayne J. Bensing has been promoted to legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware and will now lead the organization's legal department, the ACLU of Delaware announced Monday. Bensing told Law360 that he has served in the role in an interim capacity since March, and has been a staff attorney since 2020. He takes over from prior legal director Susan L. Burke. "I'm really excited to lead our litigation team," Bensing told Law360, adding that his priority will be to build on the organization's capacity to advocate for civil rights. Before joining the ACLU, Bensing spent three years with...

