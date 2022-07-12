Cole Schotz Adds Dallas M&A Atty From Bell Nunnally

By Lynn LaRowe (July 12, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Cole Schotz PC is bulking up its corporate practice with the addition of an experienced Dallas deal-maker. The firm announced on Monday that J. Jeffrey Cash is joining its Dallas office as a member advising clients on corporate transactions across a broad range of industries. Cash arrives from Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP, where he worked as an M&A partner for just over two years, according to his LinkedIn profile. James W. Walker, the managing partner of Cole Schotz's office in Dallas, described Cash as "a highly respected deal lawyer" and said he is excited to work with him on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS