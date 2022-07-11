56 Tribes, Fishers Wade Into Alaska Fishing Dispute

By Clark Mindock (July 11, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Subsistence fishers and an alliance of 56 tribes say a state order that would have opened a stretch of Alaskan river to gill net fishing would directly harm them and other rural residents. In an intervenor complaint filed with an Alaska federal court Friday, the Association of Village Council Presidents and several subsistence fishers backed the U.S. government in its suit filed earlier this year against the state over its order related to the Kuskokwim River. The group of tribes and fishers said the Alaska order — which has been paused but would have allowed gill net fishing by all Alaskans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS