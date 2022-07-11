USPTO, Copyright Office To Study NFTs' IP Impact

By Tiffany Hu (July 11, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and U.S. Copyright Office are launching a joint study on nonfungible tokens, following a request to do so by lawmakers who said it was "imperative" to understand NFTs' impact on intellectual property rights. Last month, Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., penned a letter asking the offices to look into NFTs in light of their rapid global growth "since their relatively recent introduction." NFTs are unique digital assets that are stored on a blockchain and represent ownership of an item. On Friday, the offices responded that they would go through with the study....

