Freshfields 1st To Boost Grant For Trainees In New Program

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 12, 2022, 4:21 PM BST) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP has raised the amount of money it offers its trainees as part of a new training structure at top-tier law firms starting in September, following the introduction of a U.S.-style bar exam in the U.K. The Magic Circle firm became on Monday the first of six law firms launching a new City Consortium Solicitor Training Programme to publicly raise its grants to help prepare trainees for the new exam. The funding will increase to £20,000 ($23,760), up from the current £17,000 available to trainees on the current legal practice course. That will come on top of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS