Zydus Faces Xtandi Cancer Drug Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (July 11, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Astellas Pharma and others have filed a patent infringement suit in New Jersey federal court seeking to block Zydus Pharmaceuticals from launching a generic version of prostate cancer treatment Xtandi, a move that comes amid scrutiny from federal lawmakers over the price of the branded drug. Astellas Pharma Inc., Pfizer's biopharmaceutical unit Medivation LLC and The Regents of the University of California said in a complaint filed Friday that the planned generic by Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. infringes a drug patent covering two dosages of oral Xtandi tablets. According to the filing, Zydus has moved for the U.S. Food and Drug...

