Feds Renew Venezuelans' Protections, But Won't Widen Them

By Alyssa Aquino (July 11, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration extended deportation protections and work permits for more than 340,000 Venezuelans on Monday, but declined to shield newly arriving Venezuelans from the prospect of return to their country, roiled by economic and political turmoil. On the last day to renew existing protections, U.S Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas signed off on an 18-month extension of the temporary protected status designation, which allows migrants to remain in the U.S. if their home countries have been deemed as suffering from armed conflicts, environmental disasters or other circumstances that prevent them from returning safely. The extension, lasting until March 10,...

