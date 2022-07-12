Littler Adds 2 Employment Lawyers In Connecticut, California

By Christine DeRosa (July 12, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has added two shareholders to its New Haven, Connecticut, and Los Angeles offices. The firm hired Paula N. Anthony, a former Berchem Moses PC partner, to its Connecticut office and Allison Wallin, a former partner with Raines Feldman LLP, to its California office, the firm said Monday. Both Anthony and Wallin have experience litigating for employers in state and federal court in both the private and public sector, as well as arbitration and mediation experience, the firm said in its announcements. Erin Webber, Littler's managing director and president, praised both new shareholders in the announcements on Monday, calling...

