Pryor Cashman Adds Corporate Partner Duo In NY

By Adrian Cruz (July 13, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- New York-based Pryor Cashman LLP announced earlier this week that it hired a pair of veteran corporate attorneys from Moses & Singer LLP and Meister Seelig & Fein as partners. Robert M. Friedman joined Pryor Cashman on Monday after spending the last eight and a half years with Moses & Singer, and Richard C. Leska joined at the same time following a little over nine years with Meister Seelig. Friedman told Law360 on Wednesday that he chose to join Pryor Cashman because of the firm's vision and collaborative environment along with the presence of other attorneys who do similar work to...

