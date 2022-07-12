Akerman Adds Real Estate Partner From Bryant Miller Olive

By Madison Arnold (July 12, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has picked up a former Bryant Miller Olive PA shareholder as its newest complex commercial real estate transaction attorney in Tallahassee, Florida. Nailah Tatum joined Akerman as a partner in the real estate practice group, the firm announced Monday. She was a longtime Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP attorney in Pennsylvania, where she spent 12 years. "At this point, the clients that I have in the market I want to target, they just have needs that can only be addressed in a big firm environment. And with the bench strength at Akerman, I think I can help any...

