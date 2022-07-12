Atty Fees For Ex-Cleveland MLB Worker Slashed To $82K

By Beverly Banks (July 12, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge slashed the attorney fees awarded to a former administrative assistant for the Cleveland MLB team in her overtime pay suit, finding the award must be cut to reflect the woman's damages that were not obtained in the case. U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi said in a decision Monday that Jenae Finton may have more than $82,800 in attorney fees, but denied the former assistant's bid for more than $121,000. The judge ruled that the attorney fees must be recalculated to mirror only the billable hours related to the damages won. "Because plaintiffs 'recovered only a portion of the...

