GOP AGs Ask 5th Circ. To Revive Short-Cycle Appliance Rules

By Morgan Conley (July 11, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A dozen Republican attorneys general want the Fifth Circuit to order the U.S. Department of Energy to reinstate Trump-era rules governing quick-cycle dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, arguing that the Biden administration failed to justify the rollback. The coalition of states led by Arizona and Louisiana told the Fifth Circuit that the current administration wrongfully revoked two rules finalized in late 2020 that created new short-cycle "product classes" for residential dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers. The states challenging the rollback argue that the new rule runs afoul of the Energy Policy and Conservation Act and that the Biden administration acted arbitrarily...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS