River Transit Co. Can't Ditch $2M Bridge Impact Suit

By Ganesh Setty (July 12, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A river transport company cannot catch a win in a Starr Insurance unit's subrogation action seeking at least $2 million after one of its insured's vessels struck a bridge on the Mississippi River, a Louisiana federal judge ruled, saying there are still key, unanswered questions of fact. In an order denying American River Transport Co. LC's motion for summary judgment Monday, U.S. District Judge Greg Guidry said it is still unclear whether the vessel of Starr policyholder ACBL River Operations LLC was put in an "in extremis" situation because of ARTCO Capt. Marcus Matheny's actions. According to Monday's decision and previous...

