Ex-Assistant US Atty Rejoins Steptoe & Johnson In DC

By Jack Rodgers (July 13, 2022, 1:19 PM EDT) -- After a nearly four-year stint as an assistant U.S. attorney at the agency's Maryland office, a former government investigations and enforcement associate has rejoined Steptoe & Johnson LLP in Washington, D.C. Dwight J. Draughon rejoins his former firm as a partner, where he first joined in 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. He will join the firm's white collar defense team and focus on internal investigations, litigating public corruption and fraud. He additionally will focus on civil cases and those issues that go to trial, the firm said in a July 11 news release. Gwen Renigar, Steptoe & Johnson's chairwoman, said...

