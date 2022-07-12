Wis. Tribal Co. Abandons $250M RICO Suit Against Fintech

By Andrew Westney (July 12, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians company has dropped its $250 million suit in Wisconsin federal court alleging its fintech partners in a consumer loan enterprise took financial advantage of the tribe. The federally recognized tribe's company, Lac Courte Oreilles Financial Services LLC, claimed in its June complaint that U.S. Virgin Islands-based Cane Bay Partners VI LLLP, its founders and others had violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act through "predatory and collusive business practices against the tribe and its business entities." The tribe's company and two subsidiaries, Hummingbird Funds LLC and Miinan Funds LLC, filed...

