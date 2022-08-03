California Powerhouse: Greenberg Traurig

By Craig Clough (August 3, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- It wasn't just a string of wins in its corporate, transactional and litigation practices that made for an impressive year for Greenberg Traurig LLP in California. It also won arguably the most high-profile legal dispute of 2021 when its client Britney Spears was freed from a 13-year conservatorship. The pop queen's efforts to break from the conservatorship controlled by her father made international headlines before a California judge ordered the conservatorship terminated in November, in what Greenberg Traurig's Mathew Rosengart praised as not just a victory for Spears, but also for her efforts to bring more attention to the issue of...

