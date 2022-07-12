Coppertone Buyer Says Face Lotion Same As Cheaper Version

By Gina Kim (July 12, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Coppertone Sport Mineral Face sunscreen maker Beiersdorf Inc. was hit with a proposed class action in Connecticut federal court Monday by customers who say the company tricked them by advertising the lotion as designed for the face while jacking up the price, despite it being identical to the regular, cheaper sunblock. In a 22-page proposed class action complaint, Tonya Akes of Fresno, California, alleged that the SPF 50 Coppertone Sport Mineral FACE lotion costs twice as much as the regular Coppertone Sport Mineral sunscreen lotion. Customers would rely on the face lotion's representations, believe the product is specifically designed for facial...

