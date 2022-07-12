Construction Co. Says Ex-Regional Head Stole Trade Secrets

By Ryan Harroff (July 12, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. subsidiary of Australian construction materials firm Doka is accusing one of its former regional directors in Connecticut federal court of breaking his employment contract and sharing trade secrets with his new employer. In its Monday complaint, Doka USA Ltd. says that its former employee and its competitor Concrete Support Systems LLC engaged in unfair competition, contract interference and misappropriation of trade secrets. Michael Lagace had worked for Doka USA for at least seven years before 2007, then again from 2010 to May 2022, when he announced his plans to leave his role as northern regional director and go to...

