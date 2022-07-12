Colorado Bong Co. Hit With Unwanted Calls Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (July 12, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Miami man is suing a bong and glass pipe fabricator, Thick Ass Glass, for being an "annoyance" after it sent sales-related text messages to him, seeking at least $5 million in damages for "wasted time," according to a Florida federal lawsuit filed Monday. Fabio Galarce filed a proposed class action lawsuit against cannabis-related paraphernalia manufacturer Parison Inc., which does business as Thick Ass Glass, claiming it violated the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. "To promote its goods and services, [Parison] engages in aggressive telephonic sales calls to consumers without having secured prior express written consent as required under the FTSA," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS