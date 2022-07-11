Hospitals Must Provide Emergency Abortion Care, Feds Say

By Lauren Berg (July 11, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Federal health officials issued guidance Monday instructing hospitals to continue providing abortion services to patients in all emergency situations, no matter what restrictions their states have passed following the U.S. Supreme Court decision erasing the constitutional right to the procedure. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter reassuring health care providers they are legally protected to offer life-saving abortion services to pregnant patients and others experiencing pregnancy loss in emergency situations, following President Joe Biden's executive order on Friday regarding reproductive health services. The federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act protects doctors' clinical...

