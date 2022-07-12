Gunderson Dettmer Adds Mintz Capital Markets Expert In SF

By James Mills (July 12, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP has continued expanding its Northern California team, adding a Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC capital markets expert as a partner in its San Francisco office. Andrew D. Thorpe, who spent two and a half years at Mintz and six years earlier in his career at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has joined Gunderson Dettmer's capital market practice, the firm announced on Monday. He specializes in helping companies go public and also advises them about securities regulations, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance matters. His clients are primarily in the...

