Builder Sues AmEx Over Office Defects Disputes

By Joel Poultney (July 12, 2022, 7:06 PM BST) -- A major construction company has sued American Express to stop it from trying to lump together a series of disputes over defects in its new English offices, a project on the south coast in Brighton. Sir Robert McAlpine Ltd. told the High Court in a recently made public June 22 claim that the defects American Express Services Europe Ltd. cited at the new offices it constructed in the coastal city were five individual disputes under the contract. Because of this distinction, the disputes should be adjudicated separately and not under one hearing as sought by American Express, the suit alleges....

