Former Cambridge Analytica Chief Sued For £16M

By Sophia Dourou (July 15, 2022, 2:54 PM BST) -- A company operated by Republican Party donor Rebekah Mercer is suing the former chief executive of Cambridge Analytica for £16 million ($19 million), accusing him of being responsible for the harmful publicity that led to the downfall of the scandal-hit company. The former chief executive of Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that collapsed amid scandal, is being sued for £16 million at the High Court. (iStock.com/krblokhin) Alexander Nix caused the consultancy to become "engulfed in scandal" after comments he made to an undercover journalist were subsequently aired in an investigative television program, Dynamo Recoveries claims. The company, described as a special purpose...

