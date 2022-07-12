Law Firm Fights To Revive Suit Against Client Over Retainer

By Sophia Dourou (July 12, 2022, 5:55 PM BST) -- A law firm told a London appeals court on Tuesday that it was entitled to use confidential information in its £3 million ($3.6 million) lawsuit against a former client as it seeks to revive allegations that the client violated their "no win, no fee" agreement. George Bompas QC, representing law firm Candey Ltd., told the Court of Appeal that Basem Bosheh violated a conditional fee agreement by deliberately acting against his own interests during litigation. His acts deprived Candey of potential fees, Bompas said. Candey is suing Bosheh for fraud, alleging that he acted in bad faith when settling his case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS