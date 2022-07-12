Gibson Dunn-Led Motive Beats Goal With $2.54B Fundraise

By Elaine Briseño (July 12, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Motive Partners GP LLC, steered by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, said Monday it has completed its second round of fundraising by securing $2.54 billion in commitments for its latest capital fund. Motive Capital Fund 2 had an original target of $1.5 billion. With the closing, the firm now has over $5.5 billion of assets under management, the company said in a statement. The company specializes in financial technology services in banking and payments, capital markets, data and analytics, wealth and investment management, and insurance. The fund's investors include public and private pensions, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS