Gazprom Unit Gets Second Wind In EU Unbundling Challenge

By Alex Baldwin (July 12, 2022, 4:42 PM BST) -- The Gazprom subsidiary that operates the Nord Stream 2 pipeline persuaded Europe's highest court on Tuesday to revive its challenge against rules requiring gas producers to be separate from the companies that control pipelines. Europe's highest court has found that the lower court had not properly assessed the effect of rules on the pipeline run by the subsidiary of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom. (iStock.com/Lari Bat) The European Court of Justice ordered the lower court to take a new look at the case after concluding that it had not properly assessed the impact of the directive on the pipeline project run by...

