Venture Capital Firm Lightspeed Lands Over $7B In Funding

By McCord Pagan (July 12, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners said Tuesday it raised about $7.1 billion across four new funds to support early and growth stage companies as well as businesses around the world. With the latest fundraises, Lightspeed said it now has more than $18 billion in total committed capital under management and added it's also launching a blockchain-focused team. The firm said in a statement that since its founding it has partnered with more than 500 founders and their companies across sectors including fintech, health and consumer. "We pride ourselves on being the first institutional capital behind our founders and having the...

