Santander Can't Pare AXA's £624M Suit Over Missold PPI

By Silvia Martelli (July 12, 2022, 6:00 PM BST) -- Santander lost its bid Tuesday to strike out parts of a £624 million ($743 million) lawsuit brought by AXA over missold payment protection insurance, after a court ruled that it failed to prove that the insurer's arguments over an earlier settlement were disingenuous. Richard Field, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, said that two arms of the Santander Group did not provide enough evidence that AXA SA should not be allowed to argue that the subsidiaries had previously reached a settlement, where the bank agreed to accept liability for wrongly selling payment protection insurance, know as PPI....

