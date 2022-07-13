Weber Gallagher Grows Transportation Group In Philly

By James Boyle (July 13, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby LLP has expanded its litigation team in Philadelphia with the addition of an attorney specializing in commercial transportation. Marco Di Prato has joined Weber Gallagher's commercial transportation practice in Philadelphia, the firm announced this week. Di Prato told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that a recruitment firm told him about the opportunity, and he jumped at it. "I saw a good fit and a good opportunity, and I wanted to grab it and go," Di Prato said. "Weber Gallagher is a big name, everyone knows it's a great law firm that is good in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS