McGuireWoods Asks Full 4th Circ. To Undo Atty Fee Precedent

By Khorri Atkinson (July 13, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP and several attorneys who challenged a now-repealed Virginia law denying driver's licenses to residents with unpaid court debt are urging the full Fourth Circuit bench to overturn a precedent they say unfairly bars them from recouping legal fees for preliminary wins in civil rights cases. The attorneys told the appellate court in an en banc review petition Monday that its 20-year-old holding in Smyth ex Rel. Smyth v. Rivero must be reconsidered because the case law is not only inconsistent with U.S. Supreme Court precedent but is an outlier among other federal circuits. Under Smyth, a preliminary injunction is...

