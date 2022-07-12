Samsonite Can Add Virus Details In COVID Coverage Fight

By Ben Zigterman (July 12, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Samsonite lost its bid for COVID-19 coverage from Factory Mutual Insurance Co., but a New Jersey federal judge will allow the luggage company to amend its suit with more details about the presence of the virus at its stores. Samsonite sought coverage that required a "physical loss or damage," as well as communicable disease coverage, which required the "actual not suspected" presence of the virus, according to the opinion Monday. A New Jersey federal judge will allow Samsonite to amend its suit seeking COVID-19 coverage from Factory Mutual to add details showing that the virus was present at its retail stores. (Alex...

