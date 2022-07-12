Ackman To Dissolve Massive $4B SPAC, Refund Investors

By Tom Zanki (July 12, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Bill Ackman's massive special purpose acquisition company Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. will dissolve this month, having failed to find a target, although the hedge fund giant still plans to proceed with a new acquisition tool developed from his SPAC venture. Ackman said the inability to find a target that satisfies his investment objectives plus reputational problems facing SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, which provide target businesses an alternate path to public markets from an ordinary initial public offering, influenced his decision to shut down Pershing Square Tontine. The vehicle is expected to dissolve July 26, after which investors will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS