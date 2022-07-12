NJ Enviro Agency Defeats Farmer's Oyster Seizure Suit

By Bill Wichert (July 12, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday torpedoed an oyster farmer's lawsuit against the state Department of Environmental Protection for confiscating and discarding mollusks he harvested in waters not fit for human consumption, saying the agency is shielded from liability since it acted "in good faith" to protect public health. In the latest chapter in Marc Zitter's legal feud with the department, an appellate panel found that the DEP and related defendants are entitled to "good faith immunity" in overturning a trial judge's Feb. 16 summary judgment ruling that allowed him to pursue certain claims over the 2013 raid that...

