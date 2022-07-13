Magic Johnson Food Co., Drexel End Contract Fraud Dispute

By P.J. D'Annunzio (July 13, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Drexel University and a food service company partially owned by NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson agreed to end a lawsuit over claims that Drexel deceived Johnson's company during business negotiations by claiming the school's enrollment was growing. In a joint motion to dismiss the case filed in a Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday, Drexel and Johnson's company SodexoMagic LLC asked the court to terminate the action with prejudice with each party agreeing to foot their own attorney fees. The motion did not give specifics of a settlement or any other information on how the case was resolved among the parties. An attorney...

