Catalyst Inks Deal To End Its 'Orphan Drug' Case

By Adam Lidgett (July 12, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has inked a deal to settle its patent case against a rival involving a drug that treats a rare autoimmune disease, ending litigation that made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a Tuesday statement, Catalyst said it has cut a deal to end allegations that Jacobus Pharmaceutical Co. Inc. induced others to infringe Catalyst's intellectual property rights regarding its Firdapse product, a drug that treats a rare autoimmune disease. Catalyst said it agreed to drop the case in exchange for some IP rights to sell Jacobus' rival drug Ruzurgi in Mexico and the United States....

