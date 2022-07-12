NJ Appeals Court Says Pact Allowed Profs' Reassignments

By Irene Spezzamonte (July 12, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Kean University followed a union contract when it reassigned two tenured professors to nonteaching duties, a New Jersey appellate court said Tuesday, flipping a trial court decision that greenlighted an arbitration award in the union's favor. In an unpublished, unanimous decision, a two-judge panel for the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division reversed a lower court's ruling that confirmed an arbitration award in favor of the Council of New Jersey State College Locals, American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO. The judges vacated the award against Kean University, saying the arbitrator failed to follow the contract that allowed the university to reassign...

